These couples got divorced then remarried – and their stories are amazing

Independent.ie

As the saying goes, the path of true love never did run smooth – so much so that some couples end up marrying, divorcing and then marrying again.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/these-couples-got-divorced-then-remarried-and-their-stories-are-amazing-37272976.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37272966.ece/90e8d/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_e86753f9-6144-4822-b7af-811e908c761e_1