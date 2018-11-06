Two police officers have gained praise online after being spotted helping a young boy change a tyre on his bike.

These cops went viral for helping a kid fix his bike tyre

Officer Daniel Martin and Officer Kevin Lovell of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stopped to help the kid in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s not just car tires you see our Officers help people change. While on routine patrol in the Grier Heights... Posted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday, November 5, 2018

The image of the two officers, from the force’s crime reduction unit, was posted to Reddit where it was a huge hit, quickly racking up 45,000 upvotes.

Many users of the site felt it provided a great example of community policing.

