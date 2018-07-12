Two police officers have recreated the famous lift from Dirty Dancing in full uniform as part of an online challenge.

These cops took the lip-sync challenge up a level with a Dirty Dancing lift

Officers Bryant Estes and Jake Morris from Slidell Police Department in Louisianna lip-sync their way through (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life in the fun video which has become an overnight hit.

Due to the demand of our local Slidell residents and the nations #LivePD fans, here is Slidell PD's #LipSyncChallenge! We hope you enjoy! Posted by Slidell Police Department on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

The two officers, who have previously appeared on the US television show Live PD, start the short video by reminiscing about their time on the programme.

In fact, they call it the “time of their lives” which serves as a music cue.

The song by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes was made famous by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s dance moves.

The current lip-sync challenge pits police and fire departments against each other as they mouth along to songs and then lay the gauntlet for others to join the challenge.

If we get enough likes from our Facebook Followers...like maybe 1000 or so, we will do the Lip Sync Challenge! Posted by Slidell Police Department on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Slidell PD said they would complete the lip-sync challenge if a Facebook post received more than 1,000 likes. It secured more than 2,700.

Press Association