Three books in a shop display created a brilliant whodunnit which made it look like Adolf Hitler was shot by Clement Attlee.

These books perfectly aligned to make it look like a shootout in a book store

The books aligned so Hitler’s image was staring down the gun of the former British PM.

The funny moment was spotted by author Damien Love in Scotland.

Alarming scenes in my local bookshop as Clem Attlee pulls a gun on Hitler pic.twitter.com/JSadKgU0e0 — Damien Love (@DeviceMonstrous) July 12, 2018

“It’s a picture of the bookshelves in Hyndland Bookshop in Glasgow, a great little independent shop,” he told Press Association.

“I don’t think the books were laid out in that way on purpose, the arrangement just caught my eye and I snapped it.”

But not everyone was convinced it was an accident.

Well done, bookshop shelf arranger bod. https://t.co/G8t7fT0dkP — (((Steve Rumney, I'm not a Russian bot. Honest.))) (@rumleech) July 13, 2018

Hitler’s picture is on the front cover of Blitzed by Norman Ohler and Shaun Whiteside.

The gun is on Disrupt and Deny by Rory Cormac, while Attlee’s picture is on his biography Citizen Clem by John Bew.

It does beg the question of which other books could line up for a literary whodunnit.

I like this because clearly I am a child. @DulwichBooks are you above this kind of display? What about you @Waterstones? #NotTrivialisingGunCrime https://t.co/7EHLUKYwtj — Giselle Beaumont (@GiselleRedPub) July 13, 2018

