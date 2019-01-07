News And Finally

Monday 7 January 2019

These #BaristaSongs are the perfect tunes for coffee lovers

“Have I told you latte that I love you?”

(littlehenrabi/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you love your coffee, this might be the perfect playlist for you.

Twitter users have been playing the good old-fashioned hashtag game, coming up with examples of #BaristaSongs – and the puns have been steaming in.

Here are some of the best:

1. This romantic brew

I Love Coffee GIF by Sorority Noise - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Some chocolate in your coffee?

3. Or maybe ditch the coffee altogether

4. For anyone who ever had their name mangled on the side of their cup

Astrology Starbucks GIF by Poncho - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Where it all begins

6. Cappuccino?

7. One for the Irish coffee lovers

Life Will GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Something to perk you up

9. This seasonal effort

10. And the perfect venue to play all these songs

All Of Presidents Animation GIF by Chris Timmons - Find & Share on GIPHY

