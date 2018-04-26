These are your options when you have 10 quid to build the perfect man
It’s time to throw out your list.
Times are hard – what would you do if you had the chance to build your perfect man but only had a limited budget?
That’s the latest meme-conundrum Twitter users are facing, and the results are hilarious.
From 5 US dollars (£3.59) to 15 US dollars (£10.78), here’s what people are having to settle for.
Ladies, you have $15 to build the perfect man,— lil kierie (@Kierabridget) April 25, 2018
$100 - tall
$250 - owns house
$500 - loving
$5 - lives in pineapple under the sea
$10 - has snail
$50 - hot
Ladies, you have $5 to build the perfect man— MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) April 25, 2018
$300 - Handsome
$200 - Tall
$400 - Nice
$2 - Loves lasagna
$2 - Hates Mondays
$1 - Is a cat named Garfield
$500 - Smart
Ladies you have $15 to make the perfect man:— Carter (@Cr8rAndDogs) April 25, 2018
$400 rich
$500 handsome and very athletic
$10 four legs
$5 a good dog
$150 funny
ladies you have $5 to build the perfect man— tortellini (@ridIeyrobbie) April 25, 2018
$300 - tall
$200 - smart
$400 - has a good job
$1 - bright blue eyes
$3 - wants to destroy westeros
$1 - king of an undead army
$500 - attractive
Ladies, you have $12 to make the perfect man.— Corey Svrcina (@CoreySvrcina14) April 25, 2018
$500: Showers regularly
$25: Dresses properly
$1000: Tells great jokes
$4: Coming out of his cage
$8: He’s doing just fine
$75: Leaves a 20% tip
ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man— ENEMY AC-130 ABOVE (@isiahxmartin) April 24, 2018
$300 - works out
$200 - smart
$400 - smells nice
$70 - has a good job
$10 - mayor of flavor town
$5 - frosted tips
$500 - over 6 feet tall
ladies you have $5 to build your perfect man— lyss (@lovelylyssa) April 26, 2018
$300 - smart
$200 - attractive
$100 - funny
$2 - isn’t good enough for her
$1 - she’s said see ya later boi
$2 - is a skater boi
$75 - tall
Ladies you only have $5 to build the perfect man, wyd:— Baby Weasel (@adda_boi) January 13, 2017
Smart $5,000
Funny $70
Athletic $150
Looks like waluigi $2
Acts like waluigi $3
Ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man— tony (@t0nyyalzaga) April 26, 2018
$200-tall
$400-smart
$100-nice
$1- lives in lazy town
$10-is the mayor of lazy town
$4-is named Mayor Milford Meanswell
ladies you have $5 to build the perfect man— David Ⓥ (@VeganGenesis) April 26, 2018
$300 - vegan
$200 - cares for the planet
$400 - loves animals
$1 - is an aardvark
$3 - wears glasses
$1 - named Arthur
$500 - attractive
Ladies you have $10 to spend on the perfect man— Dylan Johnke (@johnkekong) April 26, 2018
$500 - hot
$400 - employed
$700 - smart
$3 - thinks you're beautiful just the way you are
$3 - has layers (like an onion)
$2 - owns a swamp
$2 - is an ogre
ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man— Mariel Imperante (@MarsImpe) April 26, 2018
$300 - works out
$400 - humble
$500 - athletic
$5 - they call him buddy
$5 - he’s the boss
$5 - he’s gonna take this bakery to the top
$600 - over 6 feet tall
ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man— yova (@yovabundra) April 25, 2018
$300 - works out
$200 - smart
$400 - smells nice
$70 - has a good job
$10 - this meme is already old
$5 - please stop
$500 - over 6 feet tall
If you’re wondering, your options are: Spongebob, Garfield, a good ol’ pup, the Night King from Game Of Thrones, Mr Brightside, Guy Fieri, Sk8er Boi, Waluigi, Mayor Milford Meanswell, Arthur, Shrek and Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss.
The choice is yours.
Press Association