News And Finally

Thursday 26 April 2018

These are your options when you have 10 quid to build the perfect man

It’s time to throw out your list.

Shrek and Spongebob (Ian West/PA)
Shrek and Spongebob (Ian West/PA)

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Times are hard – what would you do if you had the chance to build your perfect man but only had a limited budget?

That’s the latest meme-conundrum Twitter users are facing, and the results are hilarious.

From 5 US dollars (£3.59) to 15 US dollars (£10.78), here’s what people are having to settle for.

If you’re wondering, your options are: Spongebob, Garfield, a good ol’ pup, the Night King from Game Of Thrones, Mr Brightside, Guy Fieri, Sk8er Boi, Waluigi, Mayor Milford Meanswell, Arthur, Shrek and Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss.

The choice is yours.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News