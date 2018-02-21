These are the 10 worst times to open a bag of crisps
All that rustling could get you into trouble.
Here reside 10 of the finest responses to a problem so troubling and worrisome its discussion will surely continue for millennia.
The question – when is the most inappropriate time to open and eat a bag of crisps?
Tackling one of the big conundrums of recent times, Reddit user Daniel_The_Thinker posed this to fellow users – and the replies are excellent.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Press Association