News And Finally

Monday 29 October 2018

These are all of the movie tropes that would never happen in real life

How would your life be improved if you were the star of a film?

(YakobchukOlena/Getty Images)
(YakobchukOlena/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Have you ever yelled, “wait, I can explain!” at someone when you’ve wronged them? Never hung up the phone without saying goodbye? Well, then you’re certainly not living in a movie.

Reddit user PaulaBakerBush86 asked people on the website: “What happens in movies that never happens in real life?” The answers were hilarious for any movie-lover.

Here are a few of the best responses, which you might just recognise from your favourite films.

Amy Poehler Popcorn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. The main characters will always have enviable flats.

Comment from discussion the_vent’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".

2. Does this ever happen in bars?

Comment from discussion Madauras’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".
Comment from discussion technicallybasically’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".
Bojack Horseman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The height of rudeness.

Comment from discussion GalacticSwashbuckler’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".

4. Fights are never like they are shown in the movies.

Comment from discussion Socialist7’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".
Come At Me Martial Arts GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. “Sorry honey, I’m running late!”

Comment from discussion youtbuddcody’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".

6. Hopefully fewer wedding interruptions happen in real life.

Comment from discussion FourOneNiner’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".
Art Fan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Killers giving their victims just enough time to plan an escape.

Comment from discussion Stoney-McBoney’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".

8. Dramatic car explosions are rare.

Comment from discussion BuySamADrink’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".
Explode Damon Wayans GIF by Lethal Weapon - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This cheesy trope.

Comment from discussion NibblesMcGiblet’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".

10. People in movies rarely have traffic or parking problems.

Comment from discussion beepborpimajorp’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".
Season 6 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, never do this in real life.

Comment from discussion SinaRde’s comment from discussion "What happens in movies that never happens in real life?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News