Wednesday 28 February 2018

These adorable zoo animals in the snow will make you wish for more bad weather

These animals are loving their snow day.

Animals in the snow

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

This week, the UK has been blanketed in a layer of beautiful snow, with sub-zero temperatures reaching most of the country.

While we might be getting a bit bored with the bad weather by now, there are always perks to it being snowy outside.

These zoo animals have been having the times of their lives playing in the snow and exploring the new, white landscape. In fact, these pictures of them enjoying the cold weather might even be enough for you to wish for more snow.

1. This adorable penguin is so happy to see the snow

2. These camels and kiang look majestic

3. Nima the red panda at Chester Zoo is too sweet

4. These tigers are in their element

5. Madidi the Andean Bear Cub loves the snow

6. This bear is the real Beast From The East

7. Goshi the Jaguar looks amazing against the white backdrop

8. This Bush dog is admiring the ice

9. This tiger is completely unfazed by the weather

10. This pheasant is looking regal

11. These camels are loving all of this winter weather

