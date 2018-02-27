These adorable zoo animals in the snow will make you wish for more bad weather
These animals are loving their snow day.
This week, the UK has been blanketed in a layer of beautiful snow, with sub-zero temperatures reaching most of the country.
While we might be getting a bit bored with the bad weather by now, there are always perks to it being snowy outside.
These zoo animals have been having the times of their lives playing in the snow and exploring the new, white landscape. In fact, these pictures of them enjoying the cold weather might even be enough for you to wish for more snow.
1. This adorable penguin is so happy to see the snow
Our Humboldt #penguins enjoyed today's snow flurries! ❄️ #uksnow pic.twitter.com/MvlzEcytKU— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) February 26, 2018
2. These camels and kiang look majestic
We're closed today due to the weather. Here are the camel and kiang out in the snow this morning. pic.twitter.com/JEPyIv5d3U— Knowsley Safari (@KnowsleySafari) February 27, 2018
3. Nima the red panda at Chester Zoo is too sweet
4. These tigers are in their element
Amur tigers such as our young female Taiga are well adapted to the cold weather and just love sitting out in the snow! #BeastFromTheEast #snow pic.twitter.com/qMincQ3qai— Colchester Zoo (@ColchesterZoo) February 27, 2018
5. Madidi the Andean Bear Cub loves the snow
6. This bear is the real Beast From The East
7. Goshi the Jaguar looks amazing against the white backdrop
8. This Bush dog is admiring the ice
9. This tiger is completely unfazed by the weather
The look of someone totally unphased by the snow. #BeastFromTheEast #Snowmageddon #snowday #SnowWatch #Blackpool #BlackpoolSnow #Snow pic.twitter.com/AvTfaGnyMM— Blackpool Zoo (@BlackpoolZoo) February 27, 2018
10. This pheasant is looking regal
11. These camels are loving all of this winter weather
