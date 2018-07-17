There are two types of people in this world. Those who pride themselves on being on time, and those who just can’t help being a tad late.

There are two types of people in this world. Those who pride themselves on being on time, and those who just can’t help being a tad late.

These absurd excuses for being late turned out to be true

Unfortunately, on occasion, being late just can’t be helped. Whether it’s an accident, a family emergency or the presence of a badger near your car, these elaborate excuses for tardiness sound too crazy to be true – but they are, according to those who posted them on Reddit.

The mystery of the stolen door

The Grinch who killed a nativity sheep

The “watch the news” excuse

The man with many grandparents

The man who ran over himself

The matching excuses

The classic “badger under my car”

There you have it, a whoie raft of ready-made excuses next time you are late. Be prepared to offer proof though!

Press Association