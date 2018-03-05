News And Finally

Monday 5 March 2018

Theresa May sparks memories of Windows 95 screensaver with very literal housing speech backdrop

From Brexit to Bricks-it.

Prime Minister Theresa May during a speech in central London
By Max McLean, Press Association

Theresa May sent Twitter into a frenzy by giving her latest speech surrounded by a facsimile brick wall and facsimile brick lectern.

The UK Prime Minister, speaking on housing and planning issues in central London, was surrounded by a rather literal set which left spectators in no doubt as to the topic at hand.

Twitter users, never ones to miss an opportunity such as this, got to work – with many comparing her surroundings to an outdated Microsoft operating system’s screen saver.

Recognise this?

Windows 98 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The backdrop quite literally provided a canvas on which social media users could paint. Super May-rio, anybody?

Bob The Builder certainly would have been an appropriate spokesperson, although what he would have thought of the fake bricks…

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile had their fun, referencing Pink Floyd song, Another Brick In The Wall.

The walls didn’t close in on May during her speech…

Although she definitely bricked herself into a corner as far as the memes were concerned.

Press Association

