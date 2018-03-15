News And Finally

Thursday 15 March 2018

Theresa May fist bumped a member of the public and the internet doesn’t know what to think

The Prime Minister greeted members of the public in Salisbury.

Prime Minister Theresa May fist bumps a member of the public (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Theresa May fist bumps a member of the public (Toby Melville/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Prime Minister Theresa May set Twitter tongues wagging on Thursday by engaging in a fist bump with a member of the public.

In Salisbury on a visit to the scene of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal’s poisoning, May received flowers and met various members of the public.

When a woman reached out with a closed fist, May got the message and bumped her fist back.

ipanews_5dd70826-e248-425a-a1c6-23bd4f1da0b8_embedded447930
(Toby Melville/PA)

Eagle-eyed TV viewers spotted the exchange and took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Some were delighted by the exchange.

Others found it a bit embarrassing.

In a joint statement released while May was visiting the city, May, US President Donald Trump, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel said they “abhor” the poison attack against Skripal and his daughter Yulia and share the assessment there was “no plausible alternative explanation” other than Russia being responsible.

The leaders called on Moscow to answer all questions about the Salisbury incident and “live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council to uphold international peace and security”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News