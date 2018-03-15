Theresa May fist bumped a member of the public and the internet doesn’t know what to think

In Salisbury on a visit to the scene of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal’s poisoning, May received flowers and met various members of the public.

Eagle-eyed TV viewers spotted the exchange and took to Twitter to share their feelings.

When a woman reached out with a closed fist, May got the message and bumped her fist back.

i can't believe theresa may pulled off a fist bump

Did our girl just fistbump @theresa_may I love you 😘 that’s are leader https://t.co/l4GSjfrbO3

Today someone shouted "THERESA WE LOVE YOU" @ TM while she was visiting Salisbury, someone gave her flowers and then someone gave her a fist bump so I say it's a good day for her today. #ImWithMay pic.twitter.com/l7KoixaihA

Some were delighted by the exchange.

I’m cringing every time I see that fist bump — Luke (@odekul) March 15, 2018

Did May just fist bump a teenager in Sailsbury? Cringe — Alex Morgan (@alexmorganwales) March 15, 2018

The most uncomfortable fist bump you'll ever see — Amy Wilson (@amywilson281) March 15, 2018

Ok #Putin listen up



Stop your nonsense - you can never beat us



You have made @theresa_may doing a fist-bump look normal and people are laughing with her, not at her pic.twitter.com/7AniGc6jU6 — Tim (@forwardnotback) March 15, 2018

In a joint statement released while May was visiting the city, May, US President Donald Trump, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel said they “abhor” the poison attack against Skripal and his daughter Yulia and share the assessment there was “no plausible alternative explanation” other than Russia being responsible.

The leaders called on Moscow to answer all questions about the Salisbury incident and “live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council to uphold international peace and security”.