Thursday 8 March 2018

Theresa May accused Jeremy Corbyn of ‘mansplaining’: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Was it mansplaining or not?

Theresa May called Corbyn out for mansplaining (PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Theresa May has used the word “mansplaining” in the House of Commons in a response to a jibe from Jeremy Corbyn.

The PM hit back at the opposition leader reminding her that it is International Women’s Day on Thursday by saying: “I think that’s what’s called mansplaining.”

Corbyn said: “Tomorrow is International Women’s Day, a chance to both celebrate how far we’ve come on equality but also to reflect on how far we have to go, not just in this country but around the world.”

He then went on to ask a question about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the UK this week.

Some were a fan of May’s clap back during Prime Minister’s questions.

Plenty took issue with the use of the word mansplaining, which was added to the Oxford English Dictionary earlier this year.

Others felt her response eclipsed the point Corbyn was making about welcoming the de facto leader of a country with a questionable record on women’s rights.

Press Association

