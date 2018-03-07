Theresa May accused Jeremy Corbyn of ‘mansplaining’: Here’s how Twitter reacted
Was it mansplaining or not?
Theresa May has used the word “mansplaining” in the House of Commons in a response to a jibe from Jeremy Corbyn.
The PM hit back at the opposition leader reminding her that it is International Women’s Day on Thursday by saying: “I think that’s what’s called mansplaining.”
Corbyn said: “Tomorrow is International Women’s Day, a chance to both celebrate how far we’ve come on equality but also to reflect on how far we have to go, not just in this country but around the world.”
He then went on to ask a question about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the UK this week.
Watch @theresa_may call out @jeremycorbyn for mansplaining during #PMQs today: pic.twitter.com/Fp2Hztk5SJ— Conservatives (@Conservatives) March 7, 2018
Some were a fan of May’s clap back during Prime Minister’s questions.
.@theresa_may calling out @jeremycorbyn for mansplaining at #PMQs #Yasss pic.twitter.com/Z59CFJ7vtd— chloe westley (@LowTaxChloe) March 7, 2018
Lol for once Theresa May was funny #Mansplaining— Nico 💬 (@IIIdisposed) March 7, 2018
Plenty took issue with the use of the word mansplaining, which was added to the Oxford English Dictionary earlier this year.
Theresa May shoehorning "Mansplaining" into her answer to chide Corbyn like your Mum pretending she's well into Snapchat #PMQs pic.twitter.com/tSvzouF30S— ZJ Fox 🦊 (@ZackFoxFilm) March 7, 2018
You know it’s all very funny giving Corbyn a big ol’ roast, but the term ‘mansplaining’ is just crass and offensive. Call people condescending - don’t tar all men with this nasty brush. It makes you sound condescending yourself. @theresa_may. #PMQs— Regit (@RegitYouTube) March 7, 2018
Others felt her response eclipsed the point Corbyn was making about welcoming the de facto leader of a country with a questionable record on women’s rights.
Pointing out the devastation caused by a totalitarian and war mongering regime is somehow mansplaining. Does she expect Saudi women to start tweeting “yaas qweeen”? 🙄 https://t.co/ZfUyD7kZuH— Huda 🌼✨ (@hudaelmi_) March 7, 2018
Theresa May has just said “Mansplaining” in the House of Commons and I now want to leave the country #PMQs— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) March 7, 2018
Maybe everyone would get along better if we just let animals explain…
There's explaining and mansplaining, but I'm mainly interested in catsplaining (with subtitles of course). pic.twitter.com/hqAfGUL4i9— Gifthorse Dentist (@toandfro1979) March 7, 2018
Press Association