There’s now a real Kwik-E-Mart to visit and you can buy Lard Lad Donuts

It’s now possible to get Buzz Cola, Lard Lad Donuts and Squishees just like in The Simpsons after a full-sized Kwik-E-Mark opened its doors for real.

Springfield’s convenience store has been faithfully recreated and now stands in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

And it looks amazing.

Customers can also buy Heat-Lamp Hot Dogs, as seen in cartoon form on the long-running show.

While there will also be more run-of-the-mill food and drink, there is unique Simpsons merchandise, like Duff beer aprons and sweatshirts.

The Kwik-E-Mart store is part of The Simpsons in 4D attraction. The building next door will eventually become a home for the Aztec Theatre.

Guests will need tickets to get into the theatre and then pass through the Kwik-E-Mart.

For now, the Kwik-E-Mart is open on its own.

Can someone go to the Kwik E Mart with me so I can get a donut the size of my head :( — allison (@allisonilatan) August 20, 2018

Bart Simpson sits atop its store sign while the slogan of store manager Apu “thank you, come again”, is above the exit.

The Simpsons in 4D was created in partnership with SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, Fox Next Destinations and Gracie Films.

“We are thrilled to bring The Simpsons to Myrtle Beach in a way that this incredible brand deserves,” says Michael Needham, founder and CEO of SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment.

“Launching this experience will be the culmination of years of passionate effort to bring The Simpsons to life beyond the screen. We are creating a series of memorable moments enriched with tremendous detail throughout the attraction so that guests feel they are part of The Simpsons universe.”

No word on whether they’ll sell Steamed Hams.

