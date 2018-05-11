A farmer has discovered a hilariously inventive way to help a young cow feed properly.

There’s a very good reason why this cow is wearing an old M&S bra

Farmer Donald Ross’s neighbour noticed that one of his calves could not access and suckle from the rear part of its mother’s udder.

Instead, the little one found it easier to feed from the front teats, which led to a build-up of pressure at the back. Necessity is the mother of invention, from a neighbour.



Calf wouldn't suck back teats so he adapted his/wifes bra with help from rope and bungy cord. Hope she doesn't want them back. #Farmideas #TodaysFarmingTip pic.twitter.com/Gp9ef3wRQV — DONALD ROSS (@vaderbogger) May 9, 2018 But that’s where an old Marks and Spencer bra came in handy.

“My neighbour was having trouble getting the calf to relieve pressure on the rear part of the udder as the cow is rather generously proportioned and the calf found it easier to suck milk from the front,” Ross, a family farmer who rears cows, sheep and crops, told the Press Association. “In order to relieve pressure and the risk of mastitis, he and his wife came up with the idea of using his wife’s old M&S bra to hide the front two quarters from the calf so he would help relieve pressure on the rear.”

Mastitis occurs when the mammary gland becomes inflamed, and is a “major endemic disease of dairy cattle”, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. Ross added on Twitter that the method is more beneficial than emptying the udders by hand or machine.

Getting the calf able to suck the cow is better for the cow, calf and farmer. By hand is an option too although broken wrist is a potential problem. No machine available, no dairies within 30 miles 👍 — DONALD ROSS (@vaderbogger) May 11, 2018 Ross, who lives near Tain in the Highlands of Scotland, posted the image to Twitter, where it has been liked almost 2,000 times. He returned to report that the plan had indeed worked.

Suckcess!😎 pic.twitter.com/j66WeGIujn — DONALD ROSS (@vaderbogger) May 9, 2018 He said: “Although we as farmers have had a hard winter and spring, we are resilient, but we still have a sense of humour and care very much for the welfare of our animals.”

Twitter users were quick to congratulate the anonymous farmer’s ingenuity.

How is the cow tolerating it? — Token Canadian (@GingyNorth) May 10, 2018 She likes dressing up ;-) She is a friendly cow and knows the farmer is trying to help. — DONALD ROSS (@vaderbogger) May 10, 2018 This is literally the only good use for a bra IMO. — April Resists (@AprilDelRario) May 10, 2018 I am all by myself in the kitchen this morning, laughing out loud at this fabulous picture! Thanks for a great start to the day! — mumblebee (@j9lepore) May 11, 2018 I think she could use a bigger cup size? 🤔 — @MariHadALilLamb (@mgsult) May 10, 2018

