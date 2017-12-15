News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

There’s a sinister army of partially melted snowmen terrifying the country

Remember them in happier times. Seeing partially melted snowmen is just very sad.

Before and after of a snowman (PA)
Before and after of a snowman (PA)

By Nicola Irwin

An army of snowmen rose across the UK after winter weather brought more than a covering of snow.

But as the snow turned to slush and then melted the fun was drained from the Parson Brown lookalikes.

As temperatures rose the snowmen started to look more like ghosts and ducks than the smiley friends of winter that were initially created.

In fact, it was all just a bit sad.

And there was something a bit sinister about the snowy stumps that remained.

Not least because their melted off faces looked like something from Terminator.

We can’t say Raymond Briggs didn’t warn us.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News