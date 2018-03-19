News And Finally

Monday 19 March 2018

There’s a new Spongebob Squarepants meme and it’s comparatively better than the rest

It literally compares stuff.

A man in a Spongebob Squarepants costume
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Spongebob Squarepants has become something of a meme generator in recent times, and its latest product is a doozy.

A long-running theme in the kids’ TV show is that the Krusty Krab, the burger joint where Spongebob works, is better and more successful than rival outlet the Chum Bucket – owned by calamitous villain Sheldon J Plankton.

Drawing on this theme, the latest Spongebob meme has seen Twitter users replacing the restaurants’ signs with other examples of stuff being better than other stuff – here’s some of the most popular opinions that have been shared.

1. Apparently, apple juice is better than orange

2. And Apple is better than Android

3. Spotify has the edge over iTunes

4. Snapchat pre-update wins against Snapchat post-update

5. Wings beat legs

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine versus the Big Bang Theory isn’t even a contest

7. Seems harsh, but some star signs are just better than others

8. Almond milk tops cow’s milk

9. Vans wins the shoe war with Converse

10. Pancakes vanquish waffles, given the choice

11. Loving dogs is a personal and selfish thing

12. Spongebob memes are taking over

While most of these examples are definitely opinion, this last point most certainly ain’t.

Press Association

