There’s a new Spongebob Squarepants meme and it’s comparatively better than the rest
It literally compares stuff.
Spongebob Squarepants has become something of a meme generator in recent times, and its latest product is a doozy.
A long-running theme in the kids’ TV show is that the Krusty Krab, the burger joint where Spongebob works, is better and more successful than rival outlet the Chum Bucket – owned by calamitous villain Sheldon J Plankton.
Drawing on this theme, the latest Spongebob meme has seen Twitter users replacing the restaurants’ signs with other examples of stuff being better than other stuff – here’s some of the most popular opinions that have been shared.
1. Apparently, apple juice is better than orange
If your opinion isn't this one it's wrong pic.twitter.com/qp6si9KvT4— VISIONARY J ON APPLE MUSIC (@visionaryj920) March 15, 2018
2. And Apple is better than Android
just gotta be honest with yall pic.twitter.com/vOfHyyXFaR— cherish (@IiIphag) March 17, 2018
3. Spotify has the edge over iTunes
March 13, 2018
4. Snapchat pre-update wins against Snapchat post-update
Well here’s one I think we could all agree on 🤔 pic.twitter.com/In1CHJPXtq— $xrhc🦅 (@lasxrhc) March 16, 2018
5. Wings beat legs
March 16, 2018
6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine versus the Big Bang Theory isn’t even a contest
there should be NO debate tbh pic.twitter.com/ZUyRyG82kj— WAITING FOR A LOVE, SIMON LINK TO DROP (@BlSEXUALROSA) March 17, 2018
7. Seems harsh, but some star signs are just better than others
you heard me henny. pic.twitter.com/JH99DQcWds— my name frankie ho. (@fraybomb) March 16, 2018
8. Almond milk tops cow’s milk
facts pic.twitter.com/VFbU3ixtwH— KEEZI (@keezisdead) March 16, 2018
9. Vans wins the shoe war with Converse
you can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/4Vf71KpD5B— i wanna be a cowboy, baby (@jnudey) March 16, 2018
10. Pancakes vanquish waffles, given the choice
the only comparison that matters pic.twitter.com/mMJbfgccFf— aliyah (@aliyahburrell) March 16, 2018
11. Loving dogs is a personal and selfish thing
March 16, 2018
12. Spongebob memes are taking over
A spongebob meme to determine which spongebob meme is better 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbTig0ql35— CJ Reese (@cjreese98) March 18, 2018
While most of these examples are definitely opinion, this last point most certainly ain’t.
Press Association