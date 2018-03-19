There’s a new Spongebob Squarepants meme and it’s comparatively better than the rest

A long-running theme in the kids’ TV show is that the Krusty Krab, the burger joint where Spongebob works, is better and more successful than rival outlet the Chum Bucket – owned by calamitous villain Sheldon J Plankton.

Drawing on this theme, the latest Spongebob meme has seen Twitter users replacing the restaurants’ signs with other examples of stuff being better than other stuff – here’s some of the most popular opinions that have been shared.

1. Apparently, apple juice is better than orange