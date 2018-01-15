News And Finally

Monday 15 January 2018

There’s a new announcement on buses and it’s driving Londoners mad

“Please hold on, the bus is about to move.”

Commuters aren't happy with the new announcement on London buses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
By Grace Rahman, Press Association

Commuters are not happy with the new public address system announcement on London buses.

It might sound innocent enough, but the announcement “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” going off every time the bus leaves a stop is beginning to grate on people.

In fact, it seems to be really getting to some travellers.

The problem is that the announcement often plays after the bus has started moving, rendering it pretty useless.

It seems to be going off at every stop, either long before, or just after the bus starts moving again. That’s a lot of announcements.

And if you find it annoying every time you hop on a bus, imagine hearing it all day, every day as a bus driver. They don’t decide when the sound goes off either – it’s automatic.

A small minority like the new announcement, saying it helps disabled passengers on an already difficult to navigate transport system.

It might not be permanent though – in a number of tweets responding to complaints, Transport for London refers to it as a “trial”.

If you really hate it, TfL is taking feedback, and you can make a complaint if you really want to.

Whatever happens, it’ll continue to haunt our dreams for the foreseeable future.

Press Association

