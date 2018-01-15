There’s a new announcement on buses and it’s driving Londoners mad

It might sound innocent enough, but the announcement “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” going off every time the bus leaves a stop is beginning to grate on people.

The problem is that the announcement often plays after the bus has started moving, rendering it pretty useless.

it’s only been a day of “please hold on the bus is about to move” announcement and I’m already annoyed by hearing it so many times at every single stop can’t believe I’ll have to put up with this now pic.twitter.com/TNNbkQHjbA

In fact, it seems to be really getting to some travellers.

New “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” announcement plays after the bus has begun to move. This is so dumb @TfL pic.twitter.com/djM6hDf69K

These new “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” announcements on London buses, several seconds late, when the bus is already moving, aren’t annoying AT ALL, OH NO — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) January 14, 2018

*bus is already moving*



Bus speakers: "please hold on the bus is about to move"



Me: *already fallen over* — Daniel 💔 (@G59Daniel) January 12, 2018

I love how TFL buses iBus voice now says ‘please hold on, as the bus is about to move’ a minute after the bus has moved — Mr Matthews (@Seyinoir) January 13, 2018

The new "please hold on, the bus is about to move" announcement on TfL buses is driving me insane. And it's never in sync so always plays when the bus is ALREADY MOVING 😬 — Helena Horton (@horton_official) January 13, 2018

It seems to be going off at every stop, either long before, or just after the bus starts moving again. That’s a lot of announcements.

Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move PLEASE HOLD ON THE BUS IS ABOUT TO MOVE — Nathan Wade (@natewade87) January 13, 2018

And if you find it annoying every time you hop on a bus, imagine hearing it all day, every day as a bus driver. They don’t decide when the sound goes off either – it’s automatic.