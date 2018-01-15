There’s a new announcement on buses and it’s driving Londoners mad
“Please hold on, the bus is about to move.”
Commuters are not happy with the new public address system announcement on London buses.
It might sound innocent enough, but the announcement “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” going off every time the bus leaves a stop is beginning to grate on people.
New “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” announcement plays after the bus has begun to move. This is so dumb @TfL pic.twitter.com/djM6hDf69K— Phillip Caudell (@phillipcaudell) January 13, 2018
In fact, it seems to be really getting to some travellers.
it’s only been a day of “please hold on the bus is about to move” announcement and I’m already annoyed by hearing it so many times at every single stop can’t believe I’ll have to put up with this now pic.twitter.com/TNNbkQHjbA— alejandra (@icecreamstagram) January 12, 2018
The problem is that the announcement often plays after the bus has started moving, rendering it pretty useless.
These new “Please hold on, the bus is about to move” announcements on London buses, several seconds late, when the bus is already moving, aren’t annoying AT ALL, OH NO— Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) January 14, 2018
*bus is already moving*— Daniel 💔 (@G59Daniel) January 12, 2018
Bus speakers: "please hold on the bus is about to move"
Me: *already fallen over*
I love how TFL buses iBus voice now says ‘please hold on, as the bus is about to move’ a minute after the bus has moved— Mr Matthews (@Seyinoir) January 13, 2018
The new "please hold on, the bus is about to move" announcement on TfL buses is driving me insane. And it's never in sync so always plays when the bus is ALREADY MOVING 😬— Helena Horton (@horton_official) January 13, 2018
It seems to be going off at every stop, either long before, or just after the bus starts moving again. That’s a lot of announcements.
Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move Please hold on the bus is about to move PLEASE HOLD ON THE BUS IS ABOUT TO MOVE— Nathan Wade (@natewade87) January 13, 2018
And if you find it annoying every time you hop on a bus, imagine hearing it all day, every day as a bus driver. They don’t decide when the sound goes off either – it’s automatic.
A small minority like the new announcement, saying it helps disabled passengers on an already difficult to navigate transport system.
FYI as a visually impaired person who is frequently sent flying as I try to safely find a seat as the bus pulls off the correct use of this announcement is extremely helpful— Dr Amy Kavanagh (@BlondeHistorian) January 14, 2018
I'm a wheelchair user and this kind of announcement is super helpful (when implemented properly) if the bus moves when my wheels are not locked I'll get very injured which pretty much ruins everyone's commute. So a warning is nice.— ❄️lil cold hands☃️ (@Cooking_J) January 14, 2018
It might not be permanent though – in a number of tweets responding to complaints, Transport for London refers to it as a “trial”.
Safety is our number one priority. The PA announcement is a trial to improve customer safety on the bus network. Thank you for your comments, we’ll take them on board.— TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) January 12, 2018
If you really hate it, TfL is taking feedback, and you can make a complaint if you really want to.
If you've been a victim of TfL's new "Please hold on, the bus is about to move…" audio pollution, then complain here: https://t.co/mnYqnwbmWh and hopefully the "trial to improve customer safety on the bus network" will be over pretty sharpish!— Matthew Frost (@matthewf_) January 13, 2018
Whatever happens, it’ll continue to haunt our dreams for the foreseeable future.
when I close my eyes to sleep at night, all I'm gonna hear is "please hold on, the bus is about to move"— Izi (@iziieva) January 12, 2018
Press Association