Harry Maguire has been a revelation for England at the World Cup so far, so fans back home have decided to celebrate him in true 21st century style – they’ve made him into a meme.

There’s a Harry Maguire meme so good even the man himself is getting involved

A picture of Maguire, 25, and his girlfriend Fern Hawkins, taken after England’s victory over Colombia, has been doing the rounds online since the Leicester defender’s goalscoring masterclass against Sweden.

Starting with the man himself, here are five ways the picture of the two lovebirds is being used.

1. Reminding Fern to put the bins out, for footballing reasons

“Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We’re not going home just yet” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/s1g3P3jj34 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 8, 2018

2. A teammate paying homage to Maguire’s thundering first half header against Sweden.

Yeah so a good header doesn’t hurt. I mean the moment you head it proper, you feel it’s a good one. Know what I mean love? pic.twitter.com/a5b8UqDjv2 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2018

3. Discussing Maguire’s ability with his noggin.

I went up for the corner and the keeper said ‘Oi no strikers!’, I said ‘I’m not a striker’, he said ‘well you bloody should be with headers like that’. I said ‘no thanks I’m making shit loads from clearances’. pic.twitter.com/LJGTiBkfL5 — Steve Crossman (@Steve_Crossman) July 7, 2018

4. Playing it cool with the ladies.

"Me? Yeah, I score goals and stuff" pic.twitter.com/Yu0ynm0fII — Football Away Days (@AwayDayFooty) July 8, 2018

5. Taking aim at the unsporting side of football.

England face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday July 11 at 7pm (BST).

