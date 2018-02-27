There are pictures of Jeremy Corbyn playing in the snow and people are thoroughly enjoying them

Independent.ie

Jeremy Corbyn took a break from being the leader of the Labour Party to play in the snow outside his office at the Houses of Parliament.

