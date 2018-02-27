There are pictures of Jeremy Corbyn playing in the snow and people are thoroughly enjoying them
Snow Jeremy Corbyn.
Jeremy Corbyn took a break from being the leader of the Labour Party to play in the snow outside his office at the Houses of Parliament.
Snow has been sweeping across the UK and Corbyn took the golden opportunity presented by a wintry London with both hands – wrapping them around some snowballs to throw at friends.
The pictures of Corbyn in the snow received a warm reception from many online, with Instagram user rebeecca.d commenting “what a guy”.
However, the images did raise some questions – most pertinently, who was he snowball fighting with?
With...nobody?— Nathan (@paperclipracket) February 27, 2018
A fair point well made.
Others decided to have a bit of fun with some classic Corbyn phrases.
"So much for kinder, gentler politics" etc etc— Nick Walker (@nickw84) February 27, 2018
Flakes for the many not the few?— harry (@Harrythiefpott) February 27, 2018
‘Snow Jeremy Corbin!’— Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) February 27, 2018
All in all though, a lot of people were really feeling Corbyn in the snow.
So much so in fact some would even like to wear one of the pictures.
Can someone get this photo of Jeremy Corbyn enjoying the snow put on a white sweater and post it to me pls pic.twitter.com/Zk012SgqLn— Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 27, 2018
Well, with the cold weather being brought by those easterly winds, they will need a jumper.
Press Association