News And Finally

Tuesday 27 February 2018

There are pictures of Jeremy Corbyn playing in the snow and people are thoroughly enjoying them

Snow Jeremy Corbyn.

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Jeremy Corbyn took a break from being the leader of the Labour Party to play in the snow outside his office at the Houses of Parliament.

Snow has been sweeping across the UK and Corbyn took the golden opportunity presented by a wintry London with both hands – wrapping them around some snowballs to throw at friends.

What office balconies are made for #SnowMuchFun

A post shared by Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremy_corbynmp) on

The pictures of Corbyn in the snow received a warm reception from many online, with Instagram user rebeecca.d commenting “what a guy”.

However, the images did raise some questions – most pertinently, who was he snowball fighting with?

A fair point well made.

Others decided to have a bit of fun with some classic Corbyn phrases.

All in all though, a lot of people were really feeling Corbyn in the snow.

So much so in fact some would even like to wear one of the pictures.

Well, with the cold weather being brought by those easterly winds, they will need a jumper.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News