Monday 25 June 2018

The world’s ugliest dog has been crowned and Twitter absolutely loves her

Zsa Zsa the English bulldog has become an overnight star.

Zsa Zsa looks pleased to have won the title ( Jeff Chiu/AP)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A nine-year-old English Bulldog has won the title of 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog.

Zsa Zsa saw off stiff competition to take home $1,500 on Saturday evening Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in San Francisco.

Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard from Anoka, Minnesota, came across her long-tongued, wide-shouldered dog on a pet-finding site.

The competition may seem a little unkind to the less-than-aesthetically-pleasing animals, but it exists to promote adoption from shelters.

Wild Thang struts its stuff (Jeff Chiu/AP)

As well as the $1,500 reward, Zsa Zsa was given a huge trophy and a matching donation to the rescue home Megan adopted her from.

Other competitors included blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Rascal Deux shows off (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Zsa Zsa’s victory shoved her into the spotlight, with fans taking to Twitter to defend her from the “ugly” moniker.

Well done Zsa Zsa!

