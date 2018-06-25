The world’s ugliest dog has been crowned and Twitter absolutely loves her

Zsa Zsa saw off stiff competition to take home $1,500 on Saturday evening Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in San Francisco.

The competition may seem a little unkind to the less-than-aesthetically-pleasing animals, but it exists to promote adoption from shelters.

Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard from Anoka, Minnesota, came across her long-tongued, wide-shouldered dog on a pet-finding site.

Wild Thang struts its stuff (Jeff Chiu/AP)

As well as the $1,500 reward, Zsa Zsa was given a huge trophy and a matching donation to the rescue home Megan adopted her from.

Other competitors included blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.