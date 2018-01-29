The world’s tallest man and shortest woman hung out and it looks like so much fun
Sultan Kozen and Jyoti Amge visited Egypt to encourage tourism to the nation.
The world’s tallest man and shortest woman were photographed at the Great Pyramid of Giza last week and the photos show an enjoyable trip.
Sultan Kozen, 34, from Turkey and Jyoti Amge, 24, from India, visited the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World together on Friday.
The visit was part of a drive by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to encourage visitors to the country, and included the pair touring Egypt’s most well-known sites.
Kozen holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s tallest man at 246.5cm (just over 8ft). His companion for the visit, Amge, is the shortest woman, at 62.8cm (just over 2ft).
Kozen’s height is due to pituitary gigantism – a condition which is the result of an over-production of growth hormone. He also holds the record for the largest hands on a living person, with each one measuring 28.5cm from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger.
Amge is an actress who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. She played Ma Petite in US TV series American Horror Story.
Press Association