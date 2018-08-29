Fast race horses are valuable animals, with their offspring considered to have the potential to be quick also, but will that prove to be the case for the world’s fastest tortoise?

The world’s fastest tortoise has become a father for the first time

Bertie is the creature in question.

The 12-year-old leopard tortoise, who earned his title with a sprint at his home at Adventure Valley in Durham in 2014, was discovered to have become a father on Sunday August 26.

Shelly, who has been with Bertie since 2013, is the mother, while the new arrival has yet to be named.

“Whilst Shelly has laid eggs before, this is the first time one has hatched,” Said Janine Calzini, owner of Adventure Valley.

“Bertie and Shelly are firm favourites here at Adventure Valley. We are super excited about the new arrival and hope the new family member will be as quick as Bertie.”

The new baby tortoise is currently in the capable hands of the animal team and on show to the public in Creature Corner.

If it has anything like the pace of its father, they’ll do well to keep a close eye on it.

