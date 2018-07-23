The wonderful moment a young chimp is reunited with his surrogate human parents

This is the moment of pure joy as a hand-reared chimp who was rejected by his own mother is reunited with his human parents.

Limbani is seen crying out in joy before leaping into the arms of carer Jorge Sanchez and then his wife Tania.

The brilliant scene was captured by staff at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation Miami where Limbani lives.

Tania and Jorge took on full around the clock car for Limbani, an inquisitive baby chimpanzee, in the first few months of his life.

And it’s a video you’ll want to watch with the sound turned on.

The couple, along with others at ZWF Miami, stepped in when Limbani was rejected by the mother after being born with pneumonia.

The young chimp, 22 months old, is now doing well.

Limbani getting a bird’s eye view of the park 😊🖤🐾#zwfmiami pic.twitter.com/VlynB8w5c0 — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) July 12, 2018

“Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today,” said ZWF Miami.

“Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same. Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family.”

Greeting Jorge, the little chimp can be seen climbing on to him and putting his arms around his neck and snuggling, before passing to Tania.

Tania, reposted the video on Instagram, adding: “Happy Chimp Day to the Chimp that loves us with all his heart and we love right back. We love you Limbani, your unconditional love is amongst the greatest things we have experienced.”

Press Association