News And Finally

Friday 22 June 2018

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge is baffling dogs in more ways than one

Some dogs are genuinely confused by the trick, but others are just baffled by their owners.

A dog takes part in the #WhatTheFluffChallenge – (@oliviadoerr/Twitter)
By Max McLean, Press Association

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge is basically a game of peek-a-boo with your dog, but some of these puppers are a little more switched on than they seem.

Dog owners taking part in the challenge hold a sheet or something similar in between them and their dog, before dropping the sheet and moving away, making it seem as though they’ve disappeared.

The dogs then ponder where their owner has got to, before being reunited with them.

But it doesn’t always go to plan. You have to get up pretty early to catch some of these pets out.

Meanwhile, others might be fooled once, but twice? No chance.

Be afraid. The dogs are learning.

