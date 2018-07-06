The very best ‘it’s coming home’ memes as England dream of World Cup glory
In case you hadn’t heard, football’s coming home.
For anyone living in England, it’s been impossible to escape Three Lions over the past few days.
As confidence in Gareth Southgate’s team as grown – and especially since the penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday – fans have taken on the “it’s coming home” chorus from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem and used it at every available opportunity.
Nowhere is this more evident than on Twitter, where the song has been the inspiration for what is surely the meme of the tournament.
Perhaps the mostly wide shared has been this, featuring everyone’s favourite sitcom monkey.
God bless the internet for this... #ENGCOL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NBoPeCtgET— Alex Littlefield (@A_Littlefield) July 3, 2018
Speaking of sitcoms, this is a belter.
Probably the best one yet 😂😂😂— Scott Richards (@ScottRichardss) July 5, 2018
It’s Coming Home.
🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/J6YwcwacjM
In fact, the song seems a particularly good fit for all sorts of British comedy classics.
July 5, 2018
Had to jump on the bandwagon, the only way I knew how...#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/9LtDNxiupA— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 5, 2018
Hollywood movies have also been given the Three Lions treatment.
🏴👀 pic.twitter.com/gMpOKB9tPj— Peter Burt (@peter_burt) July 4, 2018
It’s coming home! 🏴 #threelions #EnglandvSweden #WorldCup18 #meme #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/68zhGAjPmr— Chris Gillen (@chris_gillen) July 5, 2018
Literally spent half an hour teaching myself iMovie to do this. What have I become. pic.twitter.com/KcVWssYoac— Ed Cumming (@edcumming) July 4, 2018
As England fans and Andy Dufresne know, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.
Kids’ favourite Peppa Pig didn’t excape.
July 4, 2018
The effort being put in by some meme makers was quite something.
What if I told you it's coming home? pic.twitter.com/sUjxFLkGJo— Puppy (@puppyvybes) July 3, 2018
Even former England players have been sharing the memes.
July 3, 2018
In summary: it’s coming home.
Press Association