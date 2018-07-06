News And Finally

Friday 6 July 2018

The very best ‘it’s coming home’ memes as England dream of World Cup glory

In case you hadn’t heard, football’s coming home.

Fans have taken on the ‘it’s coming home’ chorus from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem and used it at every available opportunity (PA)
Fans have taken on the ‘it’s coming home’ chorus from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem and used it at every available opportunity (PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

For anyone living in England, it’s been impossible to escape Three Lions over the past few days.

As confidence in Gareth Southgate’s team as grown – and especially since the penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday – fans have taken on the “it’s coming home” chorus from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem and used it at every available opportunity.

Nowhere is this more evident than on Twitter, where the song has been the inspiration for what is surely the meme of the tournament.

Perhaps the mostly wide shared has been this, featuring everyone’s favourite sitcom monkey.

Speaking of sitcoms, this is a belter.

In fact, the song seems a particularly good fit for all sorts of British comedy classics.

Hollywood movies have also been given the Three Lions treatment.

As England fans and Andy Dufresne know, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.

#itscominghome @england

A post shared by Times New Roadman (@timesnewroadman) on

Kids’ favourite Peppa Pig didn’t excape.

The effort being put in by some meme makers was quite something.

Even former England players have been sharing the memes.

In summary: it’s coming home.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News