When Kim Kardashian West posed for a picture in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump she must have known what was to come next.

The utterly memeable meeting of Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian West

The official picture was all flags and phones in the Oval Office and excitedly shared by Trump on his go-to platform Twitter.

The two did discuss genuine issues – including the incarceration of Alice Marie Johnson, 63 – a woman serving a life sentence for non-violent drug offences and who is not eligible for parole. Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018 I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018 We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018 But the picture was an opportunity too good to miss for online creatives.

Where some saw the US president and a reality TV star others saw something entirely different and it wasn’t all down to Photoshop. At least not in every case.

have at it, Internet pic.twitter.com/9p9y10xcbn — Justin McGuire (@justintmcguire) May 31, 2018 And had a crack at it himself.

I know this is a cliche take but god imagine going back in time even three years and explaining this pic.twitter.com/hstOajhJDe — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) May 30, 2018 If you would’ve told me five years ago Donald Trump would be POTUS and Kim Kardashian would be in the Oval Office discussing prison reform with him I would have called you insane.



We truly live in the darkest timeline. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 30, 2018

