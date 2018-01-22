News And Finally

Monday 22 January 2018

The utter anguish of the Vikings’ loss to the Eagles as seen through one police department

There was a search put out for the team’s defence at one point.

Vikings Eagles Football (Matt Slocum/AP)
Vikings Eagles Football (Matt Slocum/AP)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Police in Minnesota were left hunting for their team’s defence after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defeat cost the Vikings a spot in Superbowl LII next month.

The pain is all the more heartfelt for the Vikings because this year the Superbowl takes place in their home stadium. Ouch.

Followers of Wyoming Police Department, based in Minnesota, were treated to one fan’s anguish as the game unfolded.

By halftime the score was 24-7 and the Vikings never came back.

What did happen to the defence?

And hope was in short supply.

In fact, for that Vikings fan in charge of the police department’s Twitter feed it was a tough time…

…Even when messages of solidarity came in.

Kudos to the cops in Minnesota but it was the Eagles that were the big winners.

Now, what on earth is Crisco? Well, cops in Philadelphia were lathering the vegetable fat on lampposts so as to stop Eagles’ fans shimmying up them in celebration.

Looks like it’ll now be needed in Minnesota in a couple of weeks.

Superbowl LII takes place on February 4 when the Eagles face the New England Patriots.

So are there any positives?

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News