The utter anguish of the Vikings’ loss to the Eagles as seen through one police department
There was a search put out for the team’s defence at one point.
Police in Minnesota were left hunting for their team’s defence after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The defeat cost the Vikings a spot in Superbowl LII next month.
Chief probably won’t be too happy about all the Vikings related tweets but this is the ballad of a sad Vikings fan. Sorry fam.— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
The pain is all the more heartfelt for the Vikings because this year the Superbowl takes place in their home stadium. Ouch.
Followers of Wyoming Police Department, based in Minnesota, were treated to one fan’s anguish as the game unfolded.
By halftime the score was 24-7 and the Vikings never came back.
What did happen to the defence?
We just have been contacted by the @MinneapolisPD and are assisting in the locating of the Minnesota Vikings defense. If located we will let you know. We must hurry as we have been given a 30 minute time limit to assist /802— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) January 22, 2018
We got 11 warrants active on the Vikings defense for Failure To Appear.— Denton County DA (@DentonCountyDA) January 22, 2018
And hope was in short supply.
@wyomingpd has anyone filed a missing person report for the Vikings defense?— Jeremy Homan (@jhoman29) January 22, 2018
That missing persons call is in the stack log, we’re currently tied up looking for some hope. https://t.co/eMxgS8dGop— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
In fact, for that Vikings fan in charge of the police department’s Twitter feed it was a tough time…
#halftime #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/WRqdd3Oh4J— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
My dog walked upstairs, looked towards the score on the TV, and walked back downstairs.— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
…Even when messages of solidarity came in.
Update: We regret to inform you that we werent successful in our efforts assisting @MinneapolisPD in searching for the Vikings defense. Last update was they were last seen in the company of the offense. The 75% of our department that are Vikings fans mourn with you all #skol /802— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) January 22, 2018
Kudos to the cops in Minnesota but it was the Eagles that were the big winners.
@wyomingpd if the Eagles end up in Minnesota, could you arrest them? Or at least put Joe Buck in solitary?— Cheap Bonez (@CheapBonez) January 22, 2018
No we’re going to be too busy glazing everything with Crisco apparently https://t.co/eTQNikLTIM— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
Hey @PhillyPolice you guys got any leftovers you can send our way? pic.twitter.com/pjdxguO11y— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
Now, what on earth is Crisco? Well, cops in Philadelphia were lathering the vegetable fat on lampposts so as to stop Eagles’ fans shimmying up them in celebration.
Looks like it’ll now be needed in Minnesota in a couple of weeks.
Superbowl LII takes place on February 4 when the Eagles face the New England Patriots.
So are there any positives?
Two visiting super bowl teams better for the economy. That's all I got.— Michael Horner (@Miichaelghorner) January 22, 2018
