If you struggle to articulate your opinions online, this meme could be for you.

The unpopular opinion meme is here to help you express yourself

It all started with the Barack Obama mic-drop gif, which user Summer Jeanne asked Twitter users to caption. Although she made the post last year, it started to gain traction over the weekend.

Quote this with your unpopular opinion: pic.twitter.com/Bgx9OdKTCr — Summer Jeanne💛 (@canslers36) June 14, 2017 So far, so good. Twitter users began replying with unpopular opinions of all kinds. Fruit and cake shouldn’t mix https://t.co/roJ0n9RsBc — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDreaXO) May 28, 2018 High school was NOT the best years of my life and I feel bad for people who thought they were https://t.co/99Rhn8XMNY — Maggie✨🌸🌙 (@Maggie_fultz) May 28, 2018 As with everything popular on Twitter though, the meme began to take on a life of its own, with users making “editions” of the meme for different communities.

From those shining a light on injustice to Twitter users who just want to have fun, the result sure was a rollercoaster of emotions. In all honesty, a lot of these seem pretty popular, but let’s forget that while we peruse the development of this meme.

Videogames are a part of a larger culture and as such have a responsibility to seriously examine how they contribute toward harmful attitudes and ideas—including violent ones https://t.co/H6RJCuOPTI — Harry "May Showers” Mackin (@Shiitakeharry) May 29, 2018 Skyrim is boring and dull, the gameplay is nowhere near as fun as New Vegas and you can't kill people who deserve it https://t.co/UTQh1tLNFi — Halina (@VoltWrecker) May 29, 2018 Believers in astrology dropped some opinion bombs. Taurus senses everything except when they are wrong https://t.co/JlStiqHwOG — C.J. (@someMoor) May 29, 2018 Aries are a gift from satan https://t.co/DUVsrRlDpn — kayla (@smileyyfaccee) May 29, 2018 Undocumented immigrants and their allies used the trend to raise awareness of issues the community faces.

it’s great that a lot of young people are unapologetic about being undocumented, but a lot of our older family members like to keep that info private and we all need to do a better job of respecting that https://t.co/b80XrC9sta — L C (@ElsieNextDoor) May 29, 2018 Citizens who are barely seeing the urgency to stop deportations & dismantle ICE are still taking up a lot of space with performative allyship when they can listen & amplify the voices of illegals who have been putting in the work for years! https://t.co/hrUrOSIZbR — Patina Siempre 🛸 (@AlienDesmadre) May 29, 2018 Music fans expressed some hard-hitting opinions.

