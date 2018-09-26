The first sun bear cub to be born in the UK has been named Kyra, which means “sun goddess”.

The first sun bear cub to be born in the UK has been named Kyra, which means “sun goddess”.

The UK’s first baby sun bear has been given an incredibly apt name

The 16-week-old female cub was born at Chester Zoo in June to parents Milli and Toni, who themselves were rescued from the illegal wildlife trade in Cambodia before moving to the UK.

According to zoo staff, the trio are doing well, although Kyra is prone to the odd bout of clumsiness by the look of it.

This baby sun bear being just a little bit clumsy is the most adorable thing ever! Oh, Kyra... 🐻😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xShTtiJhXE — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) September 26, 2018

Kyra’s arrival is a big boost to the endangered species breeding programme, as sun bears are vulnerable to extinction, so it’s great to see her thriving.

Sun bears are the smallest of the world’s eight species of bear, which goes some way to explaining how adorable Kyra is.

(Chester Zoo)

Welcome to the world, Kyra.

Press Association