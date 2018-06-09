The Uefa Champions League is coming to Fifa 19

Fifa 19 will see the full European Cup tournament appear as a playable mode for the first time, complete with the competition’s famous anthem and big-eared trophy.

The announcement was made by EA during the games studio’s press conference ahead of E3, the leading games industry trade show, which opens in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The competition’s appearance in future Fifa games had been rumoured earlier this year after it was confirmed the tournament’s official partnership with rival football game series Pro Evolution Soccer had come to an end.