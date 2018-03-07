Two-year-old Parker Curry, who went viral after staring in awe at Michelle Obama’s portrait, has finally met her idol.

Two-year-old Parker Curry, who went viral after staring in awe at Michelle Obama’s portrait, has finally met her idol.

The two-year-old who was in awe of Michelle Obama’s portrait just had a dance party with her idol

Obama posted a video of her and the toddler dancing to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

The former First Lady said: “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself… and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018 The photo of Parker staring in amazement at the former First Lady’s portrait was taken by Ben Hines, from North Carolina.

He captioned the Facebook photo: “We were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot.” The photo now has over 35,000 shares and caught the notice of Obama herself.

Donna Hines & I made a pilgrimage today and we were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot. Posted by Ben Hines on Thursday, March 1, 2018 Parker’s mother, Jessica Curry, told CNN that Obama contacted her family and invited them to her Washington office. The meeting turned into an wonderful dance party, and Parker, wearing a yellow dress for the occasion, looked delighted to meet her idol.

The stunning painting of Michelle Obama was done by artist Amy Sherald.

You’re always a ray of hope!! Thanks for continuing to shine! So much love and deep appreciation! — Heidi Saxe (@Fab5WomenPower) March 6, 2018 In her speech at the formal unveiling, Michelle Obama said: “I’m also thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of colour, who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution.”

“I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives because I was one of those girls … Wow, what an incredible journey we are on together in this country. We have come so far.”

Press Association