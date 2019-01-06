If you’re going to spell an opposition player’s name wrong, Christian Fuchs is probably one to avoid.

If you’re going to spell an opposition player’s name wrong, Christian Fuchs is probably one to avoid.

The teamsheet for Newport v Leicester contained a very NSFW misprint

Sadly for all concerned at Newport County, when the teamsheet appeared for the League Two side’s FA Cup game against Leicester, the Austrian defender’s name was very conspicuously misspelled.

For Fuchs sake... sort the printer out. pic.twitter.com/RFvtF9LK7l — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 6, 2019

Yes, somebody somewhere had sadly replaced the H in the 32-year-old’s surname with a K, making it very rude indeed.

The official team sheet. Check out Leicester’s number 28 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CP9oBiuTdb — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2019

Not sure that’s how you spell ⁦@FuchsOfficial⁩ surname 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vVlUfHLN35 — Iwan Roberts (@iwanwroberts) January 6, 2019

The error was probably bound to happen at some point, and it’s not as if the player is unaware of the NSFW potential of his surname – he has his own clothing brand called #NoFuchsGiven.

There was some sympathy on Twitter from people with similarly precarious surnames.

We take this sort of thing in our stride. — Peter Fooks (@petefooks) January 6, 2019

And the club themselves acknowledged their mistake.

We get it. We’ve had a bit of a fuch-ing nightmare. Thanks Gary. Apologies @FuchsOfficial...#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/ulOgEwQamx — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) January 6, 2019

It wasn’t the only gaffe from the Welsh side, either – the clock at Rodney Parade, which is also home to rugby union’s Dragons, stopped for half-time five minutes early.

Match clock at Rodney Parade has stopped at 40 minutes - set for rugby! #FACup — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 6, 2019

Given they were beating the 2016 Premier League champions 1-0 at that point, it’s hard to imagine anyone cared too much.

Press Association