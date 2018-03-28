News And Finally

Wednesday 28 March 2018

The small acts of kindness being celebrated on Twitter as part of Women’s History Month

Twitter totally delivered on positive stories about how female strangers had helped them in the past.

Two women hugging it out (Antonia Guillem/Getty Images)
Two women hugging it out (Antonia Guillem/Getty Images)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Amazing women from history have been celebrated throughout March as part of Women’s History Month.

But Twitter user Amanda Deibert wanted to know more about unknown women who had made small gestures which showed female awesomeness on a daily basis.

She asked her followers for stories about the “kindness of strangers”.

The responses have shone a light on female solidarity as people recounted stories where they were shown support on a bad day and even given practical help to get them out of a tight spot.

Many also pledged to pay it forward after seeing the thread.

Twitter users described the thread as “giving them hope” and a break from “the ugliness in the world”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News