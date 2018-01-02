The Russian defence ministry celebrated new year by showcasing its cute puppies

After a year of showing off its military might in Syria, the defence ministry released the one-minute video showing dozens of puppies sharing food and cuddling each other – while older dogs are shown playing with unidentified officers.

The puppies in the video are raised and trained at a dog breeding centre in Knyazhevo, 64 miles north of Moscow.

More than 3,000 dogs are employed in the Russian military, and animals from the 470th Dog Breeding Centre outside Moscow are among the most decorated in Russia.