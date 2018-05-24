The royal wedding’s Bad Lip Reading treatment is a must-watch

The popular YouTube channel has dubbed Star Wars, sports stars and presidential inaugurations, so it was only a matter of time before it turned its attention to this month’s royal wedding – and it’s pretty special.

From the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreeing Hagrid is their favourite Harry Potter character to Bishop Michael Curry waxing lyrical about hot dogs, it’s almost better than the real thing.

Harry and Meghan were married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, so the bad lip readers managed to pull their version together remarkably quickly.