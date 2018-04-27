News And Finally

Friday 27 April 2018

The royal baby has been named Louis and One Direction fans have their own take

It’s almost safe to say the royal couple didn’t name their third-born after Louis Tomlinson.

Prince William and Louis Tomlinson at the Royal Variety Performance (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their baby’s name on Friday, sparking celebration and speculation.

One particular group curious about why the baby was named Louis Arthur Charles was One Direction fans.

Known for being prolific on Twitter, fans took to the social network within minutes of the news to share their excitement and theories that the newborn was named after One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

Some fans joked that the new baby was named after the star.

The singer from Doncaster has met the duke and duchess on a few occasions, including last year at the Royal Variety Performance.

( Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Regardless of the reason why the royal baby was named Louis, this fan thinks it’s the perfect opportunity for him to drop some new music.

The really important question is, when will there be a royal baby Niall?

As for the man himself, he had his own take on the choice of name.

