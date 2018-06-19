The remarkable social media stats behind England’s World Cup victory

England’s dramatic victory in their first game of the World Cup catalysed a remarkable surge in activity on social media about the game – peaking at 52,000 tweets per minute after Harry Kane’s late winner.

England’s dramatic victory in their first game of the World Cup catalysed a remarkable surge in activity on social media about the game – peaking at 52,000 tweets per minute after Harry Kane’s late winner.

Kane bagged his and England’s second in added time to secure a 2-1 victory in Volgograd, making the Spurs man the most discussed player of the night, ahead of Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard in second and third place respectively.

The most retweeted post of the match was from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, the charity created in memory of six-year-old Bradley who died in July last year. Good luck @England



Bradley salutes you, he is looking down from heaven cheering you on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HQmEY4BiOz — Bradley Lowery Foundation (@Bradleysfight) June 18, 2018 England skipper Kane was also the most searched England player on Google on Monday night, followed by Leicester centre back Harry Maguire and Tottenham left back Kieran Trippier.

Despite only playing for the last 10 minutes, a promising competitive debut meant 22-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek was just behind as the fourth most Googled player. (Google Trends) The two players in the England squad with the lowest search interest were Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope – both of whom registered a 0, meaning there was not enough data to give them a value.

After the game, the most-searched questions about the England squad were: When is the next England game? Who do England play next? Who scored for England? Who won the England football match today? How many goals has Harry Kane scored for England? How many times has England won the World Cup? How much do England players get paid? How old is Harry Kane? Is Vardy in the England squad? Who does Harry Kane play for? In England, the national side – who play again on Sunday at 1pm – are unsurprisingly the most searched team so far during the group stages – making up 23% of teams searched for.

Germany, who lost their opening match, come in second (15%) while their victors Mexico share 10% of search traffic. Brazil are third (14%) after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland. The map below shows the most Googled teams by country so far, with Germany and Brazil garnering the lion’s share of searches.

(Google Trends) England manager Gareth Southgate was also the subject of much questioning by Google users, with questions such as “What watch does Gareth Southgate wear?” and “When did Gareth Southgate miss the penalty?” among the top five searches.

Completing the list of most popular tweets of the evening were England’s official account announcing the starting line-up and Kane’s winner – and these two funnies.

come on england do the soccer and bring on that score you can do it foot lads haha yes i love the sport ball — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) June 18, 2018 ...and Jesse Lingard plays it through to RAHEEM STERLING....."pic.twitter.com/TeuDBUKaGe — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) June 18, 2018

Press Association