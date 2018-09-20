News And Finally

Thursday 20 September 2018

The ‘Red Bull derby’ predictably produced much mirth on Twitter

RB Leipzig and FC Red Bull Salzburg were drawn in the same group in this season’s Europa League.

RB Leipzig and FC Red Bull Salzburg play against one another in the Europa League (Michael Sohn/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

A Europa League clash between two teams heavily associated with Red Bull prompted plenty of wry commentary from fans.

Both German side RB Leipzig and Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg have strong links to the energy-drink maker and controversy has surrounded the potential for them to meet for some time.

The 2018/19 Europa League draw finally produced the outcome many had feared – the two sides were drawn together in Group B, along with Celtic and Rosenborg.

If the teams weren’t providing enough references to their Red Bull links, the stadium hosting the game was the Red Bull Arena.

If ever a derby summed up the modern game, it was this one.

The fixture was at least a chance to try out some puns.

And if ever a game warranted a half-and-half scarf, it was this one.

While this game in particular has caused controversy due to the strong links between the clubs, it’s not the first time the Europa League has produced a confusing fixture for commentators, with this draw made for the knockout stages last season.

Who needs the Champions League?

Press Association

