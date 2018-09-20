A Europa League clash between two teams heavily associated with Red Bull prompted plenty of wry commentary from fans.

A Europa League clash between two teams heavily associated with Red Bull prompted plenty of wry commentary from fans.

The ‘Red Bull derby’ predictably produced much mirth on Twitter

Both German side RB Leipzig and Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg have strong links to the energy-drink maker and controversy has surrounded the potential for them to meet for some time.

The 2018/19 Europa League draw finally produced the outcome many had feared – the two sides were drawn together in Group B, along with Celtic and Rosenborg.

Red Bull v Red Bull at the Red Bull Arena in the Europa league. Sponsors getting their money's worth out of this fixture — James Storer (@JamesStorer1977) September 20, 2018

If the teams weren’t providing enough references to their Red Bull links, the stadium hosting the game was the Red Bull Arena.

If ever a derby summed up the modern game, it was this one.

Red Bull Leipzig v Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League tonight. Great to see these local derbies..... — Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) September 20, 2018

The fixture was at least a chance to try out some puns.

RB Salzburg vs RB Leipzig - the Red Bull multi-pack. The game that gives you wingers... — DB NYC LDN (@dbhoops) September 20, 2018

And if ever a game warranted a half-and-half scarf, it was this one.

RB Leipzig - Red Bull Salzburg tonight in the Europa League



Expecting record sales of half and half scarves — Bob (@In_Ludo_Veritas) September 20, 2018

⚽️ M A T C H D A Y ⚽️ Show your pride at tonight's home game with the @DieRotenBullen Europa League scarf 👉 https://t.co/G1leM9qq8h #football #europaleague 👊 pic.twitter.com/XhF3hzOQKp — Red Bull Shop (@redbullshop) September 20, 2018

While this game in particular has caused controversy due to the strong links between the clubs, it’s not the first time the Europa League has produced a confusing fixture for commentators, with this draw made for the knockout stages last season.

Gent v Genk is a classic tie, especially for the hilarious potential for confusion between the two. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) February 24, 2017

Who needs the Champions League?

Press Association