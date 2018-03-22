For some time the anti-entertainment of Boring James Milner has made it one of the finest parody Twitter accounts in football – for posts such as this.

For some time the anti-entertainment of Boring James Milner has made it one of the finest parody Twitter accounts in football – for posts such as this.

The real James Milner just got Twitter and has played it absolutely perfectly

There's nothing better than tucking into a pile of ironing while watching England on a Thursday night. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) October 5, 2017 Now though things might be about to get a little awkward, as the real Liverpool midfielder James Milner has signed up to the social media site.

And the opportunity to play up to his parody persona was clearly not lost on him. #TBT to yesterday.... when I wasn't on Twitter! 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/TJy4RxHZJx — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 22, 2018 Bravo.

Of course, the joke account soon had a response for the Twitter newbie too. You know you’ve made it when someone makes a parody account of you. Welcome to Twitter @JamesMilner — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) March 22, 2018 Watch this space, this back and forth certainly won’t stop here.

So far the real Milner has also followed his club, the James Milner Foundation and a small collection of his teammates. The first teammate to make the cut was Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, a smart move as far as the fans will be concerned, shortly followed by fellow Englishman Adam Lallana.

Milner previously poked fun at his “boring” reputation in a festive video for his former club Manchester City. “It’s good fun,” Milner said of the parody account at a press conference in 2014. “I’ve read a few of them and some of them are very funny.”

He said at the time he believed the culprits for the account could be the masseurs at City.

In the end he decided against accusing them though because he “realised they didn’t have enough banter”.

Press Association