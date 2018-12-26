Santa and football are two very important elements of Christmas – so why not combine the two by dressing as the big man while going to a game?

The pros and cons of dressing as Father Christmas at the football

It’s become a time honoured tradition up and down the land, and in some ways it works perfectly.

Santa is famously jolly, and when are football fans jollier than when celebrating a goal like this Stoke supporter a couple of years ago?

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Christmas is all about family and friends, and this group of Burnley fans got into the spirit by all donning Santa costumes together.

(Richar Sellers/PA)

And what could be more Christmassy than a good old sing-song?

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Of course a key part of the get-up is a white beard, which some fans – like this superb example at Chelsea v West Ham a few years ago – might be able to provide on their own.

(Adam Davy/PA)

In fact, are we sure that isn’t actual Santa enjoying a well-earned day off after the big day?

Some fans refuse to dress in anything other than their club’s colours on match day, so for this Celtic-supporting Santa, a red suit was out of the question.

(Jeff Holmes/PA)

If you’re lucky you might even find a willing friend who’s happy to dress as Rudolph too like these Tottenham fans.

(Phil Cole/PA)

Of course, there’s always the possibility your team might not get the result you were hoping for, and then you’re just sat in the stands looking sad, dressed as Santa.

That’s what happened to this poor Wolves fan at Friday’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.

(Nick Potts/PA)

And this Celtic fan a few years back.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

As well as this Everton fan.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Dressing up as the big man also gives you the chance to celebrate those who deliver presents all year round in the shape of goals and wins.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Not to mention those long beards come in handy in the chilly December weather.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Happy Christmas to all the Santa fans around the grounds, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

