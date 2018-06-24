The odd things parents banned their kids from doing that actually made no sense

Independent.ie

Parents say “no” a lot – it’s almost like a reflex response.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/the-odd-things-parents-banned-their-kids-from-doing-that-actually-made-no-sense-37043678.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37043662.ece/1faef/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_406a7358-6e3a-4f02-b23e-1acbe829f0f6_1