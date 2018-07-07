The Neymar Challenge: Brazilian inspires hilarious copycat trend

Neymar and his Brazilian teammates may have left the World Cup at the hands of Belgium on Friday night, but his legacy at Russia 2018 is still making waves online.

It’s called the Neymar Challenge – take a look.

The 26-year-old’s extravagant reactions to tackles during this year’s tournament quickly made him a meme, but now fans are getting involved in the theatrics themselves.

The challenge is pretty self explanatory, do your best impression of a rolling, writhing Neymar.

Kids are getting involved.

Of course Belgium fans couldn’t resist either.

Animals have been giving it a go too.

Even sharks.

Well, it might not be a real shark.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may have left the tournament earlier than expected too, but it seems it’ll be Neymar’s World Cup that is remembered the longest.

