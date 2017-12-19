Disney World has finally reopened its Hall Of Presidents attraction, almost a year after it closed so that Donald Trump could be added.

The new Donald Trump robot at Disney World is really freaking people out

The 45th president recorded audio for the animatronics display, just like each sitting president has done since the 1990s. But given that this is president Trump, the robot is receiving a lot of attention.

Mr Trump is introduced by George Washington, before reciting the oath of office. He then goes on to give what sounds like a very presidential speech.

“Above all, to be an American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” Robot Trump says. But in all honesty it’s his face that’s drawing the most attention, with pretty much everyone seemingly agreed that the model looks like actor John Voight.

Disney was so sure Hillary would win they just made a Hillary robot for their hall of presidents and when Trump won they just put a trump skin over it and it looks like something straight from hell pic.twitter.com/IixdGd2WpE — Mr. Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Christmas (@mrfeelswildride) December 19, 2017 The trump robot looked like they started with a Hillary bot and were forced to make do pic.twitter.com/DkhoojJHiG — Béar Noël (@moonpolysoft) December 19, 2017 While the expressions of the presidents behind Trump have also been scrutinised. pic.twitter.com/cLn07gz83p — Hunter Lurie (@hunterlurie) December 19, 2017 all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017 Half An Onion In A Bag, that Twitter account of an onion that wants more followers than Trump, is certainly frightened.

If any of you have ever wondered if vegetables can have nightmares, it's safe to say after seeing the Trump robot from Disney's Hall of Presidents, we're about to find out. pic.twitter.com/xq4LUfc1cY — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) December 19, 2017 It will definitely make for an interesting school trip.

Here’s the Donald Trump animatronic. He’s incredibly life-like, the face and arm movements are very convincing. #HallOfPresidents pic.twitter.com/aSBF4TKrRL — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 18, 2017

