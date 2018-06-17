News And Finally

Sunday 17 June 2018

The Moscow Metro is showing World Cup games on the underground and it’s brilliant

Absolute commuter goals these, in more ways than one.

A World Cup game shown on the Moscow Metro, and Costa Rica v Serbia – (@Alexis_Eks/Twitter, Vadim Ghirda/AP)
A World Cup game shown on the Moscow Metro, and Costa Rica v Serbia – (@Alexis_Eks/Twitter, Vadim Ghirda/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

When World Cup fever grips, missing matches can seem like a disaster – but the Moscow Metro is doing its best to combat such scenarios.

For anyone travelling on the transport service, much of which is underground, it looks as though you’ll be able to keep up with games at the tournament, held in Russia this year, thanks to a wonderful WiFi service.

“The screens started to appear as a trial before the World Cup began, just showing information, weather forecast etc,” Alexis, a frequent visitor to Moscow, told the Press Association.

“But the other day they were showing the game as I was trying to get to a TV. Moscow is generally excellent at making little touches like this.”

Talk about commuter goals.

