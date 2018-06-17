The Moscow Metro is showing World Cup games on the underground and it’s brilliant

For anyone travelling on the transport service, much of which is underground, it looks as though you’ll be able to keep up with games at the tournament, held in Russia this year, thanks to a wonderful WiFi service.

In transit in Moscow as #MARIRN kicks off, but it's fine because you can watch the game on the Metro. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/83ULfI3Xyu — Alexis Eks 🇷🇺 ⚽ (@Alexis_Eks) June 15, 2018

Moscow metro shows the World Cup games live on screens in trains and when Russia scored against Saudi Arabia the train shook as Russian fans / late night travellers celebrated. — Kevin O'Flynn (@oflynnkevin) June 15, 2018

“The screens started to appear as a trial before the World Cup began, just showing information, weather forecast etc,” Alexis, a frequent visitor to Moscow, told the Press Association.

“But the other day they were showing the game as I was trying to get to a TV. Moscow is generally excellent at making little touches like this.”