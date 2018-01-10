The Milwaukee Bucks have a unique way of pranking rookies who don’t fulfil their duties…

Independent.ie

Giannis Antetokounmpo has set a tasty precedent for rookies not completing their duties, after the Milwaukee Bucks player punished his team mate Sterling Brown in unique fashion.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/the-milwaukee-bucks-have-a-unique-way-of-pranking-rookies-who-dont-fulfil-their-duties-36476151.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36476147.ece/27584/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_91421a8d-0fed-4cef-b70b-11c92d760cf9_1