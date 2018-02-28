News And Finally

Wednesday 28 February 2018

The Metropolitan Police received a lovely message written on their car in the snow

The message raised the spirits of police officers working in the cold.

Police car with nice message written on in snow

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Waking up in the dark and travelling to work in the snow is hardly the nicest way to start the day, but the Metropolitan Police woke up to a lovely surprise: a thank-you note written in the snow.

A member of the public left a heartfelt message on a police vehicle, making the most of London’s snowy night.

The car, parked outside an Armed Response Vehicle base in east London, had “thank you for your service” written across its windscreen.

Commander Matt Twist said: “I was pleased to see it, and thought that would definitely lift the spirits of those officers arriving for the early shift in the dark and cold!”

Social media users enjoyed the kind gesture, leaving thoughtful messages of their own on Twist’s tweet.

