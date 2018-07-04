The internet’s musicians collaborate to create an amazing Three Lions tribute
‘It seemed like the perfect choice.’
One England fan is celebrating the team’s progression to the World Cup quarter-finals by collaborating with other musicians on Twitter.
Nick Harvey, a TV and film composer, hopped on his keyboard to bash out a version of Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions.
Along with his video, he encouraged others to join in, writing: “Twitter band, assemble!”
TWITTER BAND, ASSEMBLE! pic.twitter.com/Uc5dmraxXd— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 4, 2018
Before long, brass players, guitarists and drummers from across the country began to join in.
oh fine go on then!!! 🙌🎺⚽️🏴 pic.twitter.com/ecOHnAKWvG— Sam Ewens (@samewens) July 4, 2018
Oh why not, surely @NoonWithATune next?? pic.twitter.com/6E1wOpPAIq— dave (@lovegrxve) July 4, 2018
July 4, 2018
“I thought it would be a fun thing to do, bringing people together after such a euphoric evening of football, to form a Twitter band of celebrators,” said Nick.
“I have a number of musicians who follow me on Twitter and, well, Football’s Coming Home is THE football song.
“It seemed like the perfect choice.”
I’m in! pic.twitter.com/u1vzrspfwW— Jamie Salisbury (@jamiesalisbury) July 4, 2018
July 4, 2018
Apols for not being @NoonWithATune (and for being a bit of a Uke newb) but thanks @samewens and @lovegrxve for being ace! pic.twitter.com/uCoYqdI4Pi— ThinkyThoughtHead (@mrstth) July 4, 2018
This isn’t the first time he has collaborated with other Twitter users to make a piece of music. In May, he turned a tweet from Rob Manuel about pretzels into a fun theme song. Kerry Katona even joined in.
Hey, Pret. I’ve just asked my neighbour to do some backing vocals. Would you mind sending @KerryKatona7 some free food too? pic.twitter.com/0XySZoBU5d— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 30, 2018
Pret sent Nick some goodies and a gift card for his troubles. Could England bring football home for him?
Press Association