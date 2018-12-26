Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are watched around the world when Christmas is in town, but this year some of the film franchise’s fans got more than they bargained for.

Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are watched around the world when Christmas is in town, but this year some of the film franchise’s fans got more than they bargained for.

The internet wasn’t ready for what Seth Rogen just revealed about Home Alone

That’s because actor Seth Rogen had just discovered something big about the Macaulay Culkin classics – something that apparently not everyone was aware of.

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

Angels With Filthy Souls was created solely to feature in Home Alone, while Angels With Even Filthier Souls is mentioned in the sequel.

Both films are used by Culkin’s character Kevin to make it seem to other adults as though he has company.

The fake gangster movies are played by Kevin to scare off burglars and other intruders, but it appears Rogen wasn’t the only one under the illusion that they were genuine films from the past.

Fellow actor Chris Evans was in the same boat.

Meanwhile actor and comedian Nick Kroll similarly learned something new on Christmas day.

It isn’t? (Dead serious) — nick kroll (@nickkroll) December 25, 2018

Yeah man. You deserved to find out in a better way than this. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

Rogen’s tweet received more than 100,000 likes on Twitter, suggesting that many others had been fooled by the fake flicks.

Thanks, Seth. https://t.co/8wEgxa9OyD — David Ramon (@dvr1138) December 25, 2018

You’ve shook tens of thousands with this information - including me. 😲 — RainierSixPac (@RainierSixPac) December 26, 2018

It isn’t??? — Kim (@Kimmeh2013) December 26, 2018

You learn something new every day.

