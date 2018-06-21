The internet is making acronyms of three-letter words, and you’ll want to try it

Independent.ie

Three-letter abbreviations are rife in all walks of life, from the military, police and hospitals to the internet.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/the-internet-is-making-acronyms-of-threeletter-words-and-youll-want-to-try-it-37035451.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37035433.ece/f5198/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_781b73d8-be59-4c7f-9e79-c43942db16d4_1